Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period.

SCHM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.29. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.