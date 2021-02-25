Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Matrix Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 1.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $53,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 186,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 66,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,714. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $47.91.

