Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Commerzbank

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,211. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

