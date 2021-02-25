Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Commerzbank lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,678. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.