Scotiabank Increases Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$1.00

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTE. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

GTE stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) by 4.5% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 51,034,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after buying an additional 2,195,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) by 860.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,614,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after buying an additional 13,988,692 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,115,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,765,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,383,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 898,590 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

