Scotiabank Lowers Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$13.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.04.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

FOOD stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.57. The company had a trading volume of 396,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.46. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.