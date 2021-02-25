Scott Terrillion Sells 4,004 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,267.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 384,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,170. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

