Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,299.06

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,299.06 ($16.97) and traded as low as GBX 1,164 ($15.21). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,213 ($15.85), with a volume of 5,639,450 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,299.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,098.79. The stock has a market cap of £17.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -356.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Amar Bhidé acquired 2,000 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.97) per share, for a total transaction of £24,440 ($31,931.02). Also, insider Patrick Maxwell acquired 6,472 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £79,605.60 ($104,005.23).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

