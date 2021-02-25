Scrypta Price Hits $0.0150 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Scrypta has a market cap of $243,167.94 and approximately $27.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 52.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,971,180 coins and its circulating supply is 16,171,180 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

