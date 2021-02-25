Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 211,100 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 6.0% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of SEA worth $102,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.01. 20,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $285.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

