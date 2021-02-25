Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.65.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 409,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

