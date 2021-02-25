Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

STX opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $812,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

