Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

NASDAQ STX opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,412,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,294,716,000 after buying an additional 2,292,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,505,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,191,669,000 after buying an additional 1,445,477 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,486,841,000 after buying an additional 2,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,122,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,473,662,000 after buying an additional 400,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,656,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $912,904,000 after buying an additional 600,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

