Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Down 11.2%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 17,238,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 27,608,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

