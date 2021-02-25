Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Down 11.2%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 17,238,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 27,608,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88.
About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.