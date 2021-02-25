Seaport Global Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sanderson Farms in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $152.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.