Seaport Global Securities Comments on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE ATI opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

