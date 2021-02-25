Seaport Global Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ANDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get The Andersons alerts:

ANDE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.14 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Andersons by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,984,000 after purchasing an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 15,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.