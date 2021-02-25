Secret Price Reaches $3.74 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Secret has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $260.66 million and $5.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00007504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.48 or 0.00470527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00032069 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.20 or 0.03028426 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,851,225 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

