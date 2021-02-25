Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $787.64

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 787.64 ($10.29) and traded as high as GBX 978 ($12.78). Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at GBX 963 ($12.58), with a volume of 6,095 shares changing hands.

STB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 909.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 787.64. The stock has a market cap of £179.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

