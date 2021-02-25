SEEN Trading Down 5.3% This Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN token can now be purchased for approximately $11.09 or 0.00022308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $58,768.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.85 or 0.00498523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00082128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.00474167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00071495 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

SEEN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars.

