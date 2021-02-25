SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SEGXF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 3,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

