Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,668 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Carter’s worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of CRI opened at $94.01 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

