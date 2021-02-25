Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,424 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Morningstar worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $4,131,887.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,418,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,195,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $2,479,971.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,015,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,890 shares of company stock valued at $34,928,869. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $224.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $255.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average of $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.