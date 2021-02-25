Sei Investments Co. Acquires 35,538 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

