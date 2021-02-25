Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,570 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of F5 Networks worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 107,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 17,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 179,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.69. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.