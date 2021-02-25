Sei Investments Co. Acquires 63,302 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 234.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

