Sei Investments Co. Acquires 83,941 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,941 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Voya Financial worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,156,000 after purchasing an additional 231,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 96,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

VOYA stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $62.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

