Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,741 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $60.21 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

