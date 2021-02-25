Sei Investments Co. Buys 70,386 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Entergy worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Entergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,571,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,604,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.46.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.