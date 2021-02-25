Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,069 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

