Sei Investments Co. Buys 92,206 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

