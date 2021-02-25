Sei Investments Co. Buys 92,206 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PENN stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $129.00.
In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
