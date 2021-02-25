Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of MKS Instruments worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 106.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKSI stock opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

