Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,650 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,878 shares of company stock worth $6,512,608 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

