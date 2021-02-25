Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $428.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

