Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Syneos Health worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,313,515 shares of company stock valued at $204,210,569. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

