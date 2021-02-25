Sei Investments Co. Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,755 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 183.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 796,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

