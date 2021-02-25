Sei Investments Co. Has $12.43 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.70% of Monro worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Monro by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

