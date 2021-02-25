Sei Investments Co. Has $12.51 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $200.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

