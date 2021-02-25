Sei Investments Co. Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,501 shares of company stock worth $331,206,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.74.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $413.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.61 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

