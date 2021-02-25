Sei Investments Co. Has $13.25 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.56% of Albany International worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Albany International by 339.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth $673,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $84.61.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

