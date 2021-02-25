Sei Investments Co. Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,630.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

ADP stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $179.46. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

