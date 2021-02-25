Sei Investments Co. Has $13.61 Million Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.96% of Harsco worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

