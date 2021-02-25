Sei Investments Co. Has $13.75 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Novanta worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 911,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,070,000 after acquiring an additional 38,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Novanta by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Novanta by 6.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 475,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 119.16 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

