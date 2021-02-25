Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.