Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Agree Realty worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

ADC stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

