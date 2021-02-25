Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 69.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $127.39 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $147.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

