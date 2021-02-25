Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,803 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,863 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

