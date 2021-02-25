Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE:CS opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.