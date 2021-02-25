Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of The Cooper Companies worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.14.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $392.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $396.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

