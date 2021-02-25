Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,076 shares of company stock worth $2,934,503. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

